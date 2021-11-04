Macon CountyDaniel Ashburn, 24, of the 4900 block of U. S. 431 North, Springfield, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a weapon while under the influence on Oct. 31 byt Officer Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County Genearl Sessions Court.
Kevin Bandy, 23, of the 900 block of Long Creek Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation, evading arrest, was charged with child abuse (aggravated neglect), possession of drug paraphernalia, being an accessory after the fact, possession of meth and possession of cocaine on Oct. 23 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $55,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Victoria Birdwell, 49, of the 1400 block of Carr Branch Road, Lafayette, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Oct. 27 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jonathan Brown, 45, of the 2900 block of Harlans Crossroads, Tompkinsville, Ky., was charged with failure to appear and resisting arrest on Oct. 30 by Deputy Tim Freeman. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Christopher Carver, 49, of the 300 block of Whitley Hollow Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 28 by Deputy Justin Adams. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jacob Chitwood, 28, of the 3000 block of Rocky Mound Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 28 by Officer Jessie Holland. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Huri Perez Cruz, 28, of the 40 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 25 by Sgt. Josh McClard. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Ashley Cummins, 38, of the 200 block of Rose Street, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation onOct. 25 by Officer Josh Meador. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Paul Eden, 44, of the 300 block of Front St., Hartsville, was charged with criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and evading arrest on Oct. 30 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Maonc County General Sessions Court.
Kimberly Fishburn, 59, of the 900 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with criminal trespassing, manufacture, delivery or possession of meth, possession of a schedule V drug and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 28 by Officer Austin Cliburn. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Mitchell Gammons, 49, of the 800 block of Underwood Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with violation of sex offender registration requirements and violation of probation on Oct. 26 by officer Kevin Fleming. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Mickey Graves, 40, of the 1400 block of North First St., Westmoreland, was charged with making terroristic threats on Oct. 28 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $30,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Clyde Hall, 46, of the 140 block of Chad Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation and possession of a prohibited weapon on Oct. 5 by Deputy Logan Swindle. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County Circuit Court.
John Hicks, 59, of the 60 block of Thompson Lane, Hartsville, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing on Oct. 26 by Deputy J. Meador. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Teagan Hicks, 23, of the 300 block of East Ridge, Hartsville, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing on Oct. 26 by Deputy J. Meador. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tessa Hicks, 22, of the 300 block of River Street, Hartsville, was charged with harassment and criminal trespassing on Oct. 26 by Deputy J. Meador. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Austin McClendon, 24, of the 10,000 block of Old Hwy. 52, Westmoreland, was charged with assault on Oct. 24 by Deputy Patrick Berry. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Nathan Jones, 47 of the 300 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 25 by Officer Byron Butcher. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Logan Miller, 21, of the 30 block of Raccoon Road, Westmoreland, was charged with assault on Oct. 24 by Deputy Patrick Berry. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
John C. Pennington, 27, of the 160 block of Main Street East, Gordonsville, was chargded with aggravated assault on Oct. 23 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $14,000 with a court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Matthew Perry, 37, of the 120 block of Twins Lane, Lafayette, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping on Oct. 23 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $11,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kenny James Perry, 40, of the 1000 block of Rainbow Circle, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 28 by Deputy C. Lowery. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Floyd Price II, 26, of the 900 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with theft of property on Oct. 30 by Deputy Aaron Shipley. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Paul Ramsey, Jr., 25, of the 400 block of Puncheon Creek Road, Scottsville, Ky., was charged with failure to maintain lane, driving on a revoked license, filing a false report and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 30 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
James Paul Reiter, 25, was charged with vandalism on Oct. 23 by Deputy Colter. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Debra Rice, 22, of the 600 block of Court House View, Lafayette, was charged with child abuse (aggravated neglect), possession of drug paraphernalia, being an accessory after the fact, possession of meth and possession of cocaine on Oct. 23 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $60,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Chad Richardson, 37, of the 200 block of Kay Circle, Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice of an accident, violation of financial responsibility and failure to exercise due care on Oct. 31 by Officer Tyler Jenkins. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brandy Scott, 41, of the 300 block of Hensley Creek Lane, Whitleyville, was charged with criminal trespassing on Oct. 29 by Officer Jalyn Morgan. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Scott, 34, of the 1300 block of Addison Hollow Road, Lafayette, was charged with theft of property on Oct. 25 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Jorge Sontay, 23, of the 700 block of Courthouse View, Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear on Oct. 27 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $250 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Phillip Stevens, 22, of the 400 block of Hiwassee Road, Hartsville, was charged with possession of meth on Oct. 27 by Deputy Elliott Sandifer. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Terry Lee Strong, 29, of 80 block of Seth Lane, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with theft of property and criminal trespassing on Oct. 19 by Deputy W. Tuck. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Joshua Studinarz, 35, of the 200 block of Cumberland Lane, Dixon Springs, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated burglary on Oct. 31 by Det. Shane Gregory. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
LaShawna Summers, 37, of the 500 block of Sparrow Road, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Aug. 11 by Deputy J. Meador. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Andrea Swonner, 31, of the 300 block of Fletcher Road, Castlewood, Va., was charged with violation of probation on Oct. 27 by Deputy Brian Trask. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Katherine Williamson, 30, of the 1400 block of Oak Knob, Lafayette, was charged with driving on a revoked license, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 29 by Deputy Jordan Davis. Bond was set at $5,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Joshua Allen Anders, 37, of the 400 block of Campbell Hollow Road, Bethpage, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and failure to appear on Oct. 27 by Officer Josh McClard. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Juan Fransicsco, 28 of the 600 block of Chaffin Road, Lafayette, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give immediate notice of an accident and driving without a license on Oct. 30 by Officer Dylan Gann. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Troy Jenkins, 46, of the 300 block of Herod Lane, Lafayette, was charged with theft of property on Oct. 31 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Barbara Salyer, 30, of the 300 block of Hwy. 52 West, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 29 by Officer Derek Carlisle. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Kimberly St. Clair, 37, of the 100 block of Harter Lane Castalian Springs, was charged with failure to appear, shoplifting and criminal trespassing on Oct. 25 by Officer Stacy Woodard. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Margo Singleton, 50, of the 1800 block of Taylor Branch Road, Dixon Springs, was charged with theft of property on Oct. 30 by Officer Donnie Crawford. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 15 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Red Boiling Springs
Jose Lopez, 42, of the Lafayette, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 25 by Officer Joey Wilburn. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov 3 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Brooke Robinson, 44, of the 300 block of Bennett Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with assault on Oct. 25 by Officer Jeffery Maynard. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
THP
Charlie Allen Whitaker, 29, of the 60 block of Curtis Lane, Westmoreland, was charged with driving on a revoked license by Trooper Justin Cobble. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
