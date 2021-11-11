Macon County
Paul Cherry, 44, of the 16000 block of Clay County Hwy., Red Boiling Springs, was charged with evading arrest, improper passing and reckless driving on Dec. 8 by Sgt. Kyle Petty. Bond was set at $7,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Adam Crook, 39, of the 400 block of Days Road, Lafayette, was charged with manufactur of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, failure ot maintain lane and violation of financial responsibility on Nov. 4 by Deputy Jason Sells. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Benjamin Foster, 41, of the 3100 block of South Lee Hwy., Cleveland, was charged with driving on a revoked license on Nov. 7 by Deputy Patrick Berry. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Alyssa Henderson, 29, of the 900 block of King Hill Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of meth on Nov. 7 by Deputy Tyler Gann. Bond was set at $11,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Shannon Keen, 49, of the 2000 block of Spring Creek Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 4 by Deputy Tyler Jenkins. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 1 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Aaron Key, 35, of the 100 block of Duffy Ave., Carthage, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 4 by Deputy Josh Meador. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Cody Ray, 21, of the 200 block of Olin Bean Road, Lafayette, was charged with criminal trespassing, theft of property, agravated burglary, four counts of criminal simulation and criminal attempt on Nov. 2 by Sgt. Austin Cliburn. Bond was set at $64,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Crystal Sands, 36, homeless, Lafayette, was charged with manufacture and possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and falsification of a drug test on Nov. 7 by Deputy Patrick Berry. Bond was set at $8,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 29 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Haley Smith, 23, of the 200 block of Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation on Nov. 6 by Deputy Brittany Coffeldt. Bond was set at $200 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Raul Valencia, 31, of the 600 block of Poplar St., Lafayette, was charged with DUI (1st offense), leaving the scene of an accident and violation of open container law on Nov. 5 by Deputy Hunter Sullivna. Bond was set at $4,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Niall Weldon, 19, fo the 300 block of Fox Run Lane, Lafayette, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 7 by Deputy Logan Swindle. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Lafayette
Jordan Meador, 29, of the 100 block of Tupper Drive, Gallatin, was charged with driving on a revoked license and filing a false report of a vehicle accident on Nov. 7 by Officer A. Colter. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Nathaniel Minassian,19, of the 300 block of Main St., Lafayette, was charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 7 by Sgt. Matthew Looper. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 8 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.