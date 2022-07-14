The Macon County Arts Council, a nonprofit that raises funds for such events as the Nashville Symphony’s yearly Lafayette visits, Art in Bloom, Concerts in the Park and Art in the Park, has not recovered from Covid pandemic-related issues with funding and membership, its leaders say.
Nicole Bilbro and Evelyn Brown, members of the council, said Covid hit the community hard, from artists not selling as much art to having no venues for music, other than online. The MCAC was hit especially hard with membership levels being down from previous years. It was hard to plan events because of Covid restrictions, and local sponsorship was down as well.
“Sometimes it is frustrating,” Bilbro said. “We plan these events, like the Nashville Symphony, and I will run into people after the event saying they wish they knew about it, they would have gone.”
Bilbro and Brown said membership in the council provides a newsletter and email updates about such events.
One of their goals in 2022 is to gain more members, obtain more grants and local sponsors, hold more events and to brighten the community with art.
MCAC projects like the Symphony in the Park has become a community event everyone can enjoy. Brown noted “the event is free to everyone in Macon County and the surrounding area. Even though it is free to the public, the MCAC has to pay for them to perform, pay for the travel and more. And, that is where community sponsors and memberships can really help keep these events going.”
MCAC’s Gallery 102 on the Lafayette square showcases local artists in painting, photography, jewelry, songwriting and poetry, potters and storytellers. The Gallery was opened in 2019.
“Gallery 102 gives local artists a venue for selling their art and offers classes conducted by local artists,” Bilbro said. “And through this avenue and other projects, we are introducing and making art, in its various forms, as an integral part of community living.”
Memberships are as low as $10, or $30 for families. Membership is open to everyone. Sponsorships help them to put on various events, Like Art in Bloom, Concerts in the Park, and Art in the Park for the MCAC children to enjoy a two-day workshop. Sponsorship levels range from $100 to $1,500 annually.
The Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It can be reached at MaconCo.ArtsCouncil@gmail.com or at 615-666-0102. The MCAC website is www.gallery102.com and on its Facebook page to keep up-to-date on area events.
