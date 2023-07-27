Macon county schools 2023-24

Macon County schools, such as Fairlane Elementary School, now have protective, one-way window film to help hinder the entry of potential intruders.

 Craig Harris/Macon County Times

As the end of summer draws closer and the new school year approaches, Macon County Schools are preparing to return with some new policies in effect.

“This year, parents will see a new, enhanced security feature with protective, one-way window film that will make a would-be intruder’s entrance into schools much harder,” Macon County Director of Schools Carter said. “It isn’t bulletproof, but it is shatter proof, which makes gaining access much harder. This would give staff and students more time to get to safety.”

