As the end of summer draws closer and the new school year approaches, Macon County Schools are preparing to return with some new policies in effect.
“This year, parents will see a new, enhanced security feature with protective, one-way window film that will make a would-be intruder’s entrance into schools much harder,” Macon County Director of Schools Carter said. “It isn’t bulletproof, but it is shatter proof, which makes gaining access much harder. This would give staff and students more time to get to safety.”
New doors and windows are also being added to some schools. School resource officers and nurses will still be at all schools. There are air quality upgrades happening at the schools as well.
“State grants and local money is helping us improve the air quality for the buildings,” Carter said.
There are also some new additions to school policy.
“Parents will now be required to give written permission for students to participate in extracurricular activities,” Carter said “Also, for any non-educational surveys, parents will be required to give permission in order for the students to participate in those.
“Another policy update is that athletic shorts can be worn, but they can no longer be rolled up to make them shorter.”
Carter says that it’s all in an effort to improve the educational process.
“We want to make Macon County Schools as safe and conducive to learning as we can,” Carter said.
Construction at Red Boiling Springs Elementary School and Macon County High School is well underway and close to completion at one school.
“RBS gym construction is coming along great and actually ahead of schedule,” Carter said. “It won’t be ready in two weeks, but we anticipate it to be ready before cold weather comes, and that was always the plan.”
MCHS has a new addition being built as well.
“It will be for additional classrooms and a lab,” Carter said. “It’s coming along great, and it won’t be long before it begins to go vertical. We’re hoping to have it finished in time for the 2024-25 school year.’
The 2023-24 school calendar is as follows:
Aug. 1: Registration day from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Aug. 3: First day of the fall semester
Sept. 4: No school on Labor Day
Sept. 13: No school due to parent-teacher conference
Sept. 25: No school due to professional development
Nov. 20-24: Thanksgiving break
Dec. 15: Final day of the fall semester
Jan. 3: No school due to professional development
Jan. 4: First day of the spring semester
Jan. 15: No school due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Feb. 19: No school due to Presidents Day
Feb. 21: No school due to parent-teacher conference
March 5: No school due to Election Day
March 25-28: Spring break
March 29: No school due to Good Friday
May 24: Last day of the spring semester
May 23: Red Boiling Springs High School graduation
May 24: Macon County High School graduation
