Macon County boys basketball coach Adam Bandy is leaving his post after three seasons as head coach and 20 years affiliated with the program as a player and coach.
Bandy met with school administrators on Thursday and informed his players Friday that he would be resigning as the Tigers’ basketball coach.
“I told the boys that I’ve started a family and we have a little baby girl at home. And for the program, I felt like it was time for me to step aside, and let it move in a different direction,” Bandy said. “I told all the boys that I thought the world of them and love them to death, and I’m very proud of how they handled this year and how they played. All their effort, day in and day out, was amazing.”
After a fast start, winning three of their first five games, the Tigers this season and had their season ended with a 66-50 loss to White County in the opening round of the District 7-AAA Tournament last Wednesday.
“Coach Bandy has put a lot of time and energy into our program and he has been a fine example for our program in teaching our players about sportsmanship, integrity and how to act and how to carry yourself the right way,” Macon County Athletics Director Beverly Shoulders said. “Those are the types of values that we teach and believe in at Macon County in basketball and all our sports. He has been with our program for many years. We appreciate all that he has done for our players and the team, and we wish him nothing but the best going forward.”
Bandy, 34, played for the Tigers for four years and then returned to the program after graduating from college to be an assistant coach. He was elevated to the head coaching position after Jason Welch left Macon County to coach at Tullahoma after the 2018-19 season.
“They’ve been a true joy to coach, all those guys all throughout the years. I was very proud of them, and told them if they ever needed me for anything, I’d always be there,” Bandy said. “Sixteen years you’ve been with the program and then before that, I played with the program. So 20 of my 34 years has been with Macon basketball. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I wish them the best and hope that they can continue to grow like they did throughout the year and keep becoming a better basketball team and better basketball players.”
Bandy said one of his highlights was being one of the coaches on the 2016-17 Tiger team that finished 29-5 and reached the Class AA State Tournament in Murfreesboro. Many of the players on that roster he had coached from the time they were in elementary school.
“In 2016-17, we went to the state tournament and went 29-5 that year. That was my high point as a coach, and that group of seniors and juniors, I had coached pretty much since they were in third grade. I had been with them a long time. They had been like sons and brothers to me,” he said. “So we’ve been through a whole lot together. That was probably one of my highest points as a coach. But as far as being a head coach, we’ve had some big games, and some big wins, as far as double overtime and stuff that we’ve had. The biggest thing as a head coach is seeing the guys change and grow throughout those years that I was with them. Coaching is not only about wins and losses, but seeing young boys grow into young men and seeing that growth and change and how they are in society for the rest of their lives. That’s super important to me, and I think those guys really valued those things and have done a great job with all that.”
For now, Bandy plans to continue teaching at MCHS and says he follow the sports program he appreciates and loves.
“For me, 20 years of being involved in it from being a player to a coach, that’s more than half my life. So it’s definitely going to be a drastic change for me and take some time getting used to, just stepping away and seeing what all the options are and everything. But I do plan to stay and be a part of Macon County, because I do love this place,” he said.
Bandy said that while he was disappointed that the Tigers didn’t win as many games this year as he had hoped, he is still pleased with his efforts to teach his players how to do things the right way and how to be productive young men.
“Wins and losses are super important, but for me and the boys, wins and losses are the most important thing,” Bandy said. “It’s how you play the game, how you carry yourself, how you act, the hard work and the integrity that you grow as a player and a person, those things are key things that will stay with you for the rest of your life.”
According to Shoulders, there are currently no candidates to replace Bandy. She said the school board plans to begin taking applications for the vacancy this week.
