A special award was started by the Macon County Cattlemen’s Association at the Macon County Fair.
The award is the Cathy White memorial supreme champion and reserve supreme champion beef heifers. The award goes to the best of all the breed champion that exhibits at the Macon County Fair registered beef heifer show.
White — a former fair director — was a played a significant role at the Macon County Fair since its inception. White was a local business owner, in addition to being a strong supporter of community events and youth programs as well. Cathy was a strong supporter and cheerleader of her family, always there encouraging them on whether it was a cattle show, truck pull or a ball game.
Many of the fair events she started or had a hand in starting still remain.
White passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.
— Submitted
