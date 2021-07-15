An ordinance that will allow beer to be sold in restaurants passed on the first reading at the Lafayette City Council meeting on July 6.
In addition, another measure that would allow beer to be sold from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays was also passed.
Both passed by a 4-2 vote, with council members Jason Phelps and Steve Turner voting against the ordinancea.
There was no discussion related to either ordinance.
No vote pertaining to beer has occurred since 2019, when the mayor was Richard Driver and the council consisted of four different members than it currently does. The two members who remain on the council from that time are Phelps and Turner.
From August of 2018 through February of 2019, three separate proposals relating to beer were discussed and voted upon.
In November of 2018, the city’s beer board agreed to change distance requirements for selling beer from 500 feet to 300 feet for places of public gathering, which the board described as hospitals, nursing homes, parks and daycares, for the purpose of the resolution that was presented. The proposal passed its first reading in January of 2019 with a vote of 4-2, with council members Roger Russell and Pam Cothron voting no.
Then, one month later, council member Jerry Wilmore — who is now the city’s mayor — motioned to delay the vote until all council members were present as Turner was not able to attend the meeting. The vote failed, with only three council members voting yes and two voting no. In order for a motion to pass, it must receive four votes.
Also, in January of 2019, the Lafayette Beer Board discussed the door-to-door distance requirement and also discussed beer sales on Sundays. It was discussed at that time that the time of beer sales on Sundays be set from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. to allow for beer sales to take place after church services.
Wilmore made a motion at that time to bring the issue before the city council, but it did not receive a second.
Then, Turner motioned that the beer board proceed no further with the proposal, and Russell seconded the motion. The motion was passed by a vote of 4-1, with Wilmore voting no.
That issue finally came back for a vote at last week’s council meeting.
At that same beer board meeting, a proposal involving on-premise beer consumption surfaced. Cothron made the motion to not present the proposal to the council, and Russell seconded. The motion again passed with with a vote of 4-1, with Wilmore voting no.
Months earlier, Driver presented three proposals — relating to beer sales on Sundays, on-premise beer consumption and to door-to-distance requirement — at a beer board meeting in September of 2018. However, the only proposal that the beer board opted to send on to the city council at that time was the door-to-distance requirement.
Both ordinances that were passed last week will be voted upon again — on second reading — at the August council meeting.
