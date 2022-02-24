A Bethpage man was arrested on multiple charges on Feb. 16 as he tried to elude police on the roadway and nearly caused an accident in the process.
Joshua Ray Stewart, 39, of the 100 block of Chipman Road, Bethpage, was being pursued by Det. Kevin Woodard, regarding a window tint violation, when he attempted to get away from the officer.
Stewart swerved toward another patrol vehicle being driven by Deputy William Tuck. Tuck was forced to slam on his brakes to avoid a crash with Stewart.
Stewart continued on driving erratically and at a high rate of speed, going 70 miles per hour ina 40 mph zone. Stewart continued to drive and the pursuit led officers into Smith County where the car became disabled. Stewart jumped out of the vehicle while it was still rolling and attempted to flee on foot.
After a short pursuit, Stewart was captured by officers and placed under arrest.
He was transported to the Macon County Jail, where it was discovered that he had a prior DUI and an evading arrest charge from September of last year. He also has a previous driving on a revoked license charge from 2015.
Stewart’s latest episode yielded plenty more charges, including evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest on foot, driving on a revoked license, unlawful possession of a weapon and the initial window tint violation.
Stewart had bond set at $32,000. He is scheduled to appear in Macon County General Sessions Court on March 9.
