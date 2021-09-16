A Bethpage man was charged with sexual battery after he allegedly had incidents with multiple females last weekend.
Cody Hammock, 29, was arrested and faces multiple charges following the incident, which took place on Sunday.
According to the arrest report, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputy Patrick Berry was flagged down by two females at a Siloam Church Road residence. The females said that Hammock was at their residence and had been drinking before he touched one them inappropriately around her thigh and attempted to kiss her. She told him to stop or that she would punch him in the face.
He then began to grab her thigh and breats and was forcing her on top of him, in addition to kissing her without consent.
Another female arrived, who said that Hammock attempted to hug her without consent.
During the incident, Hammock’s wife arrived and became upset at his conduct, telling him to go home and get his things because they were done. Then, Hammock allegedly began to walk toward his wife angrily, resulting in her slapping him in fear.
Hammock drove into Sumner County, where Sumner County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into custody.
In addition to sexual battery, Hammock was charged with assault and domestic violence.
His bond was set at $15,000, and his court date is slated for Oct. 27.
