BIRDWELL RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIP PHOTO

Recent Red Boiling Springs High graduate Whitney Birdwell received a $400 scholarship due to winning the Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition in 2021. Birdwell was presented the scholarship by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 7135 and its auxiliary. Pictured are: (from left) auxiliary president Mickey Newsome, Birdwell and VFW Post 7135 Commander Quinn Marlow.

 Submitted

Recent Red Boiling Springs High graduate Whitney Birdwell was recently awarded two checks by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 7135 and its auxiliary.

Birdwell earned the $400 dollar scholarship by winning the Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition in 2021.

