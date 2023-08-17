Recent Red Boiling Springs High graduate Whitney Birdwell was recently awarded two checks by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post 7135 and its auxiliary.
Birdwell earned the $400 dollar scholarship by winning the Voice of Democracy Audio Essay Competition in 2021.
Birdwell will soon begin her studies at Austin Peay State University, where she is majoring in English.
Nationwide, the VFW and its auxiliary have awarded scholarships of more than $163,565 and are open to all high-school students.
The Voice of Democracy is a patriotic-themed scholarship audio essay contest. This year’s theme is “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy,” and is due to the post on October
For more information or to obtain an application, contact Mickey Newsome at 615-670-3643.
