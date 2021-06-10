Recent Red Boiling Springs High School graduate Emily Birdwell has accepted an invitation to the Austin Peay State University President’s Emerging Leader Program (PELP.
An invitation to the PELP, with a scholarship, is offered to 20 incoming first-year students each year following a selection process that includes essays, interviews and a review of past leadership experiences.
President’s Emerging Leaders join a community of scholars who challenge each other both inside and outside the classroom. APSU distinguished faculty stand ready to engage student leaders in a challenging curriculum intended to foster leadership talents and fuel growth that empowers leaders to achieve personal, academic and career goals. Courses are designed to develop strength in areas such as ethics, communication and problem solving.
— Submitted
