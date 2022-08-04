WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, along with 21 Republican colleagues, introduced a broad package to clarify and strengthen violent crime laws related to homicide, bank robbery, carjacking, kidnapping and other offenses.
The Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act resolves discrepancies brought on by conflicting court decisions and clarifies congressional intent regarding crimes of violence and their respective penalties. No Democrats have agreed to co-sponsor the fixes.
“The Democrats’ ‘Defund the Police’ movement has emboldened criminals, undermined law enforcement and contributed to the historic crime wave devastating American cities and suburbs,” Blackburn said. “I joined 22 of my colleagues to strengthen punishments for violent criminals, but the radical left is intent on blocking this effort to push forward their pro-crime agenda. Tennesseans who are victims of homicides, carjackings and kidnappings need laws that hold criminals accountable and combat the crime wave. Against the wishes of the radical left, I will not give up on making those laws a reality.”
“Crime is skyrocketing in communities across the country,” Grassley said. “Carjackings, homicides, attacks on law enforcement are all up. We have a duty to ensure that penalties for federal offenses serve as a deterrent and that any ambiguity from split court decisions is rectified so that perpetrators can be held accountable. This bill includes a number of small fixes that will go a long way in improving justice and preventing future crimes. Unfortunately, we don’t yet have bipartisan support to advance these modest, but meaningful, reforms. American communities are suffering under a scourge of lawlessness, so I hope we get some cooperation soon and I’ll keep reaching across the aisle to get it.”
Many communities across the country continue to experience steadily increasing violent crime. Murder rates increased 30% in 2020 and continued climbing in 2021. Carjackings, particularly in urban areas are on the rise, with some cities recording up to 400% spikes. Overdose deaths surpassed 100,000 last year, with fentanyl appearing in a variety of substances, including candy-flavored drugs that are marketed to children. 2021 marked the deadliest year for law enforcement since the September 11 attacks in 2001.
The Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act addresses ambiguity and conflicting application of existing law by clarifying congressional intent without establishing sweeping new offense categories. Among other provisions, the bill:
Clarifies that attempted bank robbery and conspiracy to commit bank robbery are punishable under the current bank robbery statute;
Abolishes an outdated rule that prohibits perpetrators of violent crime from being charged with murder if the victim succumbs to injuries sustained by that violent crime 366 days after the attack;
Rectifies conflicting circuit court decisions that have resulted in a higher burden to charge offenses like assaulting a police officer than Congress intended;
Increases the statutory maximum penalty for carjacking and removes a duplicative intent requirement needed to charge a carjacking offense;
Rectifies conflicting circuit court decisions by clarifying that an attempt or conspiracy to commit an offense involving physical force meets the legal definition of a crime of violence;
Outlaws the marketing of candy-flavored drugs to minors; and
Establishes a new category of violent kidnapping offenses, allowing for greater penalties for violent kidnapping.
— Sen. Blackburn’s Press Office
