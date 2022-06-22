WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn was among senators who on June 15 introduced the Political Bias in Algorithm Sorting Emails Act.
Those who introduced the act with Blackburn were Sens. John Thune, R-S.D., Republican whip and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband; Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Republican leader; John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Republican Conference; Roy Blunt, R-Mo., chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee; Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference; Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee; and 20 of their Republican colleagues.
This legislation would hold Big Tech platforms accountable for using biased algorithms that take control away from consumers and alter the way users are able to see emails from political campaigns. The legislation would also create more transparency for consumers by revealing the censoring practices Big Tech platforms, including Google, use to filter certain emails.
“It is unacceptable for Big Tech to discreetly tip the scale in their direction and take advantage of consumers by altering the viewing preference for certain political emails. They are not the arbiters of free thought,” Blackburn said. “This legislation will help put control back into the hands of consumers and work to ensure Big Tech’s extensive history of censoring conservative voices comes to an end.”
“I’ve long believed that Congress should hold Big Tech accountable to the users who rely on its platforms — for everything from email to social media — and empower those consumers to make their own online decisions, free from Big Tech’s heavy hand,” Thune said. “I’m proud to lead this effort that would prohibit large online platforms from censoring emails through filtered algorithms — a process that ultimately discriminates against political campaigns. Consumers should be able to choose what they want to see, not Google. It’s long past time for Big Tech to be held accountable for its blatant bias, and this bill would be an important step in that direction.”
“The evidence suggests that some actors in the tech industry display an undeniable pattern of ideological bias against conservatives,” McConnell said. “I applaud Senator Thune for leading legislation to push back against companies that use private-sector political censorship to quietly distort our public discourse. If left-wing elites disagree with citizens’ free speech, they should make their own case in an open marketplace of ideas, not use powerful technology platforms to put a thumb on the scale.”
“Big Tech is not the free speech police. They should never target the information Americans chose to receive based on political beliefs,” Barrasso said. “This legislation will prohibit email platforms from filtering political emails to spam without user consent and stop these companies from forcing their own biases on people in Wyoming and across the country.”
