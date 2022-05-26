The BlueCross Foundation, a charitable part of BlueCross BlueShield, selected Red Boiling Springs as one of the cities to receive a portion of the $3.1 million BlueCross Healthy Place Project for Tennessee. Old Lake Park, in addition to parks in Lawrenceburg and Middleton, are the recipients. Red Boiling Springs’ portion of the grant will be $900,000 to build the equipment, and a $180,000 fund for long-term maintenance.
Old Lake Park was formed as part of a land grant in 2017. City Council member George McCrary noted that the eight-acre park will be transformed into a healthy, fun and safe place for families of all ages. Play stations for children aged 2 to 5 and 5 to 12 years old will be built. Areas of the Park for 13 to adult will have a fitness station and challenge course to help all ages to stay healthy and fit.
McCrary stated that Old Lake Park currently has a jogging trail, picnic tables and beautiful Tennessee landscape. Crystal Justice, a local entrepreneur, Mayor Steve Jones, McCrary and the Parks Committee joined forces to provide detailed information about the Park to the BlueCross Foundation. Once the buildout is complete, McCrary explained that the Parks Committee will determine where new lighting and electricity need to go.
Justice stated that after two years of working on the grant, 2022 was the year it was awarded. Partnering with the Foundation, Old Lake Park will start the project in August. Justice said she is hopeful that all the work can be completed by the end of the year.
For more information go to www.bluecrosshealthyplaces.com.
