The Board of Education met Aug. 11 for a regularly scheduled meeting. Discussions revolved around normal school business, all of which was approved, and a revised timeline for the hiring of the new director of schools.
The change in the timeline of the specially called meetings was made to include newly elected Michael Cothron to the process.
The board motioned to rescind the previously approved schedule for the process of selecting a new director. The motion was seconded and approved. The new timeline changes to: Sept. 2, review candidates; Sept. 6, first round of interviews; Sept. 12, second round of interviews; and Sept. 26 to select a director and move forward with the contract.
Interim director Daniel Cook spoke after the meeting adjourned. He said “Rick Duffer still has his resume on file with the school board. If he chooses, he may submit his desire to the board for consideration.”
Cynthia Gammons’ attorney, Zach Taylor, was contacted to see if Gammons will reapply for the position or if she plans to continue with the lawsuit she filed in May of this year. Taylor has not responded to the request.
Trip requests, staffing, mileage reimbursement costs and building additions rounded out the remainder of the meeting.
Discussions were had concerning the gymnasium at Red Boiling Springs Elementary School. Cook had recently been in contact with the firm that won the bid. Cook noted that the winning bid with the FTM contract was $2.427 million.
An addition at Macon County High School for additional classrooms was briefly discussed. This addition is in the bid process currently and will take a few months, but the addition could add up to six new classrooms.
Macon County High School teacher Alexis White, ag instructor, put in place all the FFA trip requests they would have for the coming year that White was aware of. The requests were unanimously approved by the board.
Non-educator staff positions for lead requests were presented to the board and unanimously approved.
The board approved a fundraiser for the boys and girls basketball teams to be held Aug. 27 at MCHS.
The monthly scheduled board meeting on Sept. 8 will proceed unchanged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.