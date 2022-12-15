The Macon County Board of Education accepted a bid of $3.8 million for an addition to the Macon County High School, accepted a bid of $472,225 for new kitchen equipment and hired two special education teachers during its Dec. 5 meeting.
The high school project will add new classrooms. W&O Construction of Livingston was awarded the contract.
The kitchen equipment will replace outdated and unreliable equipment at Red Boiling Springs School and Westside Elementary School. The district received just one bid.
The two new special education teachers will be assigned to Fairlane Elementary and Central Elementary schools.
Bleacher repairs are needed at several of the schools, the board was told, and members approved seeking bid. Additionally, the board has requested bids for landscaping for the 2023-2024 mowing season.
In other action, the board:
• Authorized the district’s attorney to negotiate the purchase of land adjacent to the Red Boiling Springs football field.
• Approved the schedule for the 2023-2024 school year.
