The Macon County Board of Education accepted a bid of $3.8 million for an addition to the Macon County High School, accepted a bid of $472,225 for new kitchen equipment and hired two special education teachers during its Dec. 5 meeting.

The high school project will add new classrooms. W&O Construction of Livingston was awarded the contract.

