The Macon County Board of Education met Monday with county commissioners and County Mayor Steve Jones about the need for a new elementary school. It was the third meeting to discuss the issue.

Dale Hix, BOE member, said, “The consensus is that we have got all we are going to get for the new school from the commissioners. And, that we will should that amount, and let that determine how much school we can build regardless of the student capacity.”

