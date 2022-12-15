The Macon County Board of Education met Monday with county commissioners and County Mayor Steve Jones about the need for a new elementary school. It was the third meeting to discuss the issue.
Dale Hix, BOE member, said, “The consensus is that we have got all we are going to get for the new school from the commissioners. And, that we will should that amount, and let that determine how much school we can build regardless of the student capacity.”
The project has been in the works for several years.
BOE member Michael Cothron said, “The citizens are tired of us dragging our feet while they are still funding a project that should have started three or more years ago.”
Macon County Schools Director Shawn Carter said the projections for growth say the need remains.
“There will also be a debt reduction by paying off one note during the time the school is being built,” Carter said. “We will also have funds available from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Department of Education.” The program, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement that was announced in February.
Members were drawn back, by Cothron, to the monetary options: how to fund it, student capacity, and options of the timeline to pay it off.
“I believe we need to live within our means,” Cothron said. “And, don’t spend what we don’t have.”
County Mayor Steve Jones said, “Citizens don’t trust us now. They have been paying additional sales tax for the last three years, and we have nothing to show for it.
“Build what you can afford to now. Show them that you can get this taken care of. The vocational school can wait. And, the commissioners might be more receptive to providing funds for a vocational school once the elementary school issues are under control,” said Jones.
Cothron returned to discussing “what we can afford.” Discussions on speaking with the architect and planners with a budget of $50 million, expanded core facilities for future expansion.
The need for a new elementary school has been an ongoing item for over two years. With the announcement of a new director of schools, the topic is once again a priority for the school system.
Several years ago the board purchased two tracts of land behind the Anderson Funeral Home property and adjacent to Macon County High School. The tracts cost $2.4 million with the county provided $1.8 million for the purchase.
At that time, Tony Boles was director of schools. Upland Design Group was the architect of the project.
County Commissioner Phillip Snow explained as to why the school board has not proceeded to the building stage. “The original plan was to build it next to the current high school. The board bought land years ago so it could have the property in place as needs arose.
“It was pretty smart idea, but unfortunately they leased part of it to build cell towers on,” said Snow. “There is something called a ‘fall zone’ where they measure from the top of the tower to the bottom and then measure that far out from the bottom for a total circumference. That area, the fall zone, cannot be built on.
“The area had one other problem, it would cost $12 million dollars of earth work and leveling to begin construction,” said Snow.
“Several elections of board members, other ideas for the school have been discussed, and fast forward to 2020. The architects had done substantial work on the plans. But, were fired with the new additions to the board,” Snow continued. “Fast forward to the board meetings with the county commissioners on Nov. 29, and again Dec. 5. Recently approved Director of Schools Shawn Carter, presented plans to us for the construction.”
“Carter presented to us a $46 million dollar plan. I think that one is the most likely to be approved, and get funding,” Snow added.
