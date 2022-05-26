Staff report
A Hartsville man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound May 19 at Winding Stairs Nature Trails and Park, according to Lafayette Police.
Lt. Shane Reed said a couple walking about 9:30 a.m. saw the body at the bottom of the waterfall. Tony Amargot, 33, of Hartsville, was removed from the falls area.
