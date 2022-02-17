Macon County Director of Schools Tony Boles announced last week at the Macon County School Board meeting that he did not want the board to renew his contract when it expires June 30.
Boles, who has been the director of schools since 2014, wants to finish up his eight-year run, but won’t retire just yet.
The stress of the job and recent health issues, which are now behind him, factored into his decision.
“I will have completed eight years when I finish my term, and I will have 28 years in education. My health has not been the best in the last year, year-and-a-half,” Boles said. “It’s good now, but how much better could it be if I didn’t have the additional stress of this job?
“It’s just family and health, and those things played into my decision. I’ll be 60 years old in August, so I just felt like it was time for me to step away from this office while my health was still in decent shape.”
Boles won’t be retiring, just because he will be leaving his position as director.
“Not that I’m planning on leaving the school system, I need two more years to get my 30 years in, and going out of this job and moving into another one within the Macon County School System, I may stay more than two years,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of projects going. We’ve got the new school going, but we’re not so far into it that someone else couldn’t step in and take it over. We completed the additions at Macon County Junior High and at Red Boiling Springs and got those ready to close out, so I felt like this was just the best time for me to just slide on out.”
Prior to being named director eight years ago, Boles was an agriculture and science teacher in his native Red Boiling Springs for 18 years, and said he would be open to going back there, or would also consider a supervisory position in the central office, if one came open.
The school district has grown from 3,500 students when he took over to more than 4,000 students enrolled currently at the county’s schools. As of January, all school system employees are covered with health insurance that the county pays 100% of the premiums. Test scores have improved on Boles’ watch, and the district is in solid financial shape, while improving teachers’ salaries. But Boles says his top accomplishment was simply bring stability back to Macon County Schools.
“I felt like I brought stability into the district. From 2007, up until I took over in 2014, we had three different directors and an interim. You can’t get anything accomplished with that many people, so I feel brought some stability to the district,” Boles said. “Our test scores have been improving. That’s nothing really on me. That’s attributed to our teachers and our instructional leaders, and those type people, but we have made progress in our test scores.
“Our teachers salaries, and all employees salaries, have increased in that length of time to make us competitive with other areas. We still need to try to raise that even more. That’s my plans with this next year’s budget. That’s a job I will be a part of, still. I will be leaving this district in excellent financial shape. We have a healthy fund balance, and we’ve been able to make those additions at some of our schools, and we’ve built several buildings outside our schools for storage. I feel like I’ve given the school system the ability to make some improvements without having to go to the county commission every time you need money. I’m proud of that.”
Boles has no idea who his successor might be, but said applications are being taken through March for a new director. In addition, Boles said he hopes the school board will choose someone with a financial background.
“One of the reasons they appointed me in 2014 was that I had been on the county commission for 12 years. So one of those reasons they gave for appointing me was they wanted me to mend the gap between the Macon County Commission and the school board. They wanted me to mend the gap as far as getting along, and I feel like I’ve done that. Many of those commissioners I served with are still are still on the commission. Being on the commission and serving on the budget committee gave me a good financial background and knowledge of what was going on in the school system,” he said.
Boles added that even though he will only be on the job for a short time longer, he has no plans to slack off as his tenure winds down.
“As I told them last Thursday night, I’ll be done June 30, but I’m not quitting yet. That’s just not the way I’m built,” he said. “I would have enough days — vacation and sick days — that I could take off from now till June 30 and still draw my pay and not do a thing. But that’s just not the way I’m built. I want to work and finish up what I started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.