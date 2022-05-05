Step Back In Time Shop and Vision 2020 Office, located in downtown Red Boiling Springs, sponsored a book signing event for local author Elizabeth J. Smith, who showcased her latest work, a book titled, The Curse of Bayne Hall, on April 23.
This book was written with a backdrop of the Edwardian Era (1900-1910), a time of great technological and social advancement. This Gothic romance collection tells the stories of the newest members of the Church of Christ at Harriford Grange, a fictional town in Northern England, and begins as a Gothic horror story in, “The Darkness” which morphs into “The Light,” telling an account of murder, abuse and the healing power of God’s Word.
Elizabeth Smith has self-published seven books through Amazon Kindle, and plans to continue writing more stories in the future. “It took around six years to complete my first novel,” Smith said, explaining the other books were written much quicker, taking around six months each.
Smith’s Maripi Moon series, includes three books: Caparina, The Fifth Directive, and Dragon Hunter. The Harriford Grange series includes four books, The Tales of Harriford Grange, Mysteries of Harriford Grange, A Change of Heart and The Curse of Bayne Hall & Other Stories.
Elizabeth, 34, is married to Jonathan Smith, son of retired Red Boiling Springs teacher Gail Smith and William Smith of Red Boiling Springs.
Her works can be purchased online at the Amazon Kindle website or can be picked up at the Step Back In Time Shop and Vision 2020 Office.
