RODEO QUEEN PHOTO

Macon County High School freshman Katie Branham was recently named the Kentucky High School Rodeo Queen. At the Kentucky High School Finals in early May, Branham — who is the 15-year-old daughter of Adam and Laura Branham of Scottsville, Kentucky, and of Lafayette’s Jessica Brockett — captured the Kentucky high school championship in pole bending and third place in barrel racing. Branham has been a member of the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association for two years, competing on her horse Spider in the barrels and pole-bending events and competing on Goose in breakaway roping. Branham will compete in the National High School Finals, which will be held in Gillette, Wyoming, this summer. She will be competing in barrel racing, pole bending, and for the National High School Rodeo Queen.

 Submitted

