Back to school bash to bring families together

Author Sanda Ayers’ newest book is “Tommy Tractor and Deputy Kilo.” Ayers will appear at Saturday afternoon’s back-to-school bash at the Thomas House in Red Boiling Springs.

The 37150 Community Center started as a spin-off from Vision 2020, which is focused on the historical attributes of the community.

The organization focuses on youth and senior citizens, and Saturday’s back-to-school bash is one way it’s focusing on the youth in Red Boiling Springs.

