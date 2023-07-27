The 37150 Community Center started as a spin-off from Vision 2020, which is focused on the historical attributes of the community.
The organization focuses on youth and senior citizens, and Saturday’s back-to-school bash is one way it’s focusing on the youth in Red Boiling Springs.
“We created 37150, first having community meetings, and then out of those meetings, we developed the non-profit organization,” 37150 Community Center spokesperson and member Crystal Justice said. “There are five major focuses of our organization — science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and arts or (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The research we did led us to focus on these areas and to try and create change within the community.”
The center does not have a physical home as of yet.
“Through fundraising and planning over the past two years, we are hopeful to have a home for 37150 Community Center very soon,’ Justice said.
The 37150 Community Center is focused on bringing young people and the elderly together again. It is something that many believe is largely lost due to the current days of social media and high-tech gadgets.
“We are focused on building mentoring opportunities for the youth of today,” Justice said. “We’ve lost a lot of that in today’s society. We are much more mobile and are moving away from our families these days. We have lost those multiple generational ties that helped groom and instill good values in our youth.”
This year will be the first year that the organization is holding a back-to-school bash, which will span from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
“We do a lot of working and fundraising, and we wanted to do something that was focused on having fun,” Justice said. “This past spring, we partnered with Lafayette Cinema and had a movie night, which was the ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ The kids enjoyed that.”
Justice and her colleagues decided to hold a summer event, which led to the back-to-school bash.
“This event is open to anyone,” Justice said. “This is about bringing families together and promoting good things for the youth.”The event will be held at the Thomas House Hotel, and we will have Pelicans SnoBalls, water activities and the author of the Tommy the Tractor adventure series of books will be there as well.”
Sanda Ayers is the author, and she will be at the back-to-school bash with her newest book, ‘Tommy the Tractor and Deputy Kilo,’ and officer Charlie and Kilo the K-9 from the book will be there to interact with the kids.
“I got the idea for the book one day when I attended a Christmas children’s breakfast,” Ayers said. “I watched as the dog, Kilo, interacted with the children. They loved it, and I thought to myself, ‘I can write this story.’
Ayers thought that the kids attending the back-to-school bash would enjoy meeting Kilo and asked her friend, Cherry Cole (the owner of the Thomas House), if she could be a part of it.
“I contacted Cherry and told her about my idea, and she loved it,” Ayers said.
Pre-registered kids for Saturday’s event will receive a free flashlight.
