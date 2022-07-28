Tennessee Tech improvements

The project budget for the Advanced Construction and Manufacturing Engineering building is $62.4 million at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

 TTU

COOKEVILLE — Two new major building projects — the total renovation of Johnson Hall, coupled with the demolition of Foster Hall, and another new engineering building — will be coming to the Tennessee Tech campus. The total budgeted cost for both projects is more than $100 million.

“As part of this year’s historic budget for higher education, Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly invested heavily for Tech’s future students,” said Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham. “On behalf of the entire Tech community, our faculty, staff, students and alumni, I am grateful for this support and appreciate how it will enable us to continue to serve students.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.