When considering who to hire for home improvement projects, it is crucial for homeowners to check the credentials of a contractor before entering into a formal agreement.

By entering the name of a company into the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s website, a homeowner can do a license search and verification for potential contractors, thus helping to make an informed decision before embarking a high-dollar venture.

