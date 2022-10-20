Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell raked in more than $500,000 in the 5th Congressional District race’s latest reporting period, doubling up Republican Andy Ogles, Federal Election Commission reports show.

Campbell, a former Oak Hill mayor, reported raising $533,000 during the last three months as the Nov. 8 election approaches, putting her total receipts at $862,431 for the election cycle. She reported no loans and spent $257,525 during the year and had $597,356 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, Sept. 30.

