Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell raked in more than $500,000 in the 5th Congressional District race’s latest reporting period, doubling up Republican Andy Ogles, Federal Election Commission reports show.
Campbell, a former Oak Hill mayor, reported raising $533,000 during the last three months as the Nov. 8 election approaches, putting her total receipts at $862,431 for the election cycle. She reported no loans and spent $257,525 during the year and had $597,356 in cash on hand at the end of the reporting period, Sept. 30.
Ogles, who received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement over the weekend, reported new contributions of $242,432 over the last quarter, putting his total contributions at $506,832 for the election cycle.
The former Maury County mayor reported total receipts of $901,266, including a $320,000 loan and $74,433 in transfers from authorized committees.
He has spent $445,462 and has $455,803 in cash on hand, plus $320,000 in debt.
Ogles has not run TV ads so far, but Campbell launched an ad last week criticizing her opponent and accusing him of wanting to tear down Medicare and Social Security.
Outside groups spent $1.28 million in support of Ogles during the Republican primary, including $786,500 from the USA Freedom Fund and $301,573 from Americans for Prosperity Action, Inc., the group Ogles previously led in Tennessee. Outside groups spent $836,385 in opposition to Ogles during the primary, including $705,702 from Conservative Americans PAC and $130,683 from Tennessee Conservatives PAC.
Trump issued an endorsement for Ogles over the weekend after backing former State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus early in the year. Ogles supported legislation requiring a three-year residency in Tennessee to be eligible to run for Congress. The bill became law without Gov. Bill Lee’s signature after the deadline to qualify, which would have enabled Ortagus to run.
But the Republican Party’s State Executive Committee removed Ortagus and Robbie Starbuck from the ballot for failure to meet bona fide Republican requirements.
No independent expenditures were reported for Campbell, who was unopposed during the primary.
In the 7th Congressional District race, Republican Congressman Mark Green reported total receipts of $1.5 million for the year, including $1.2 million of contributions and $262,760 from authorized committees. He disbursed $1.6 million for the year and had only $176,911 in cash on hand at the end of September.
Kelly, a Nashville Democrat and community organizer, reported raising $955,743 for the year, $899,268 of which came from individual contributions. She has disbursed $790,301 and had $165,442 at the end of the period.
