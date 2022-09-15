Verizon recently completed construction on a new cell tower on Highway 10 that runs between Hartsville and Lafayette.
As cell service in that area can be inconsistent, travelers on Highway 10 are expected to have better reception soon.
The new cell tower that was completed in July is slated to go into service before the end of the year.
“We hope to have it in service by the end of the year,” said Communications Manager for Verizon Andrew Testa. “It could be before that, but it is somewhat of a loose time frame.”
Thomas Rosson of Graves and Graves Construction, a sub-contractor for the project, added, “We started at the very end of March on construction. Everything you physically see there, we built. The last time we were at the site was mid-July, so we’ve been completed since then.”
However, completing construction is only one step in getting the cell tower into service. The county still had to give the go-ahead. According to the Trousdale County Building, Codes, and Zoning office, construction on the cell tower did pass inspection, and a certificate of occupancy was issued, which is one less hurdle in getting the tower up and running.
In the next leg of the project, fiber must be run to the new cell tower.
“Sometimes, this part takes a while because they need to get fiber into the sites to actually get the tower up and going,” said Rosson. “When they build these towers, they have to go with whomever they can get fiber from that is the cheapest in that area. So, for that particular job, AT&T is the fiber provider.
“I don’t know how readily available fiber is in that area. In some cases, they might have to build a few miles of fiber to get it (to the tower).”
According to Verizon, when the tower goes in to service, Verizon customers should experience better service along Highway 10.
“(The tower) will be 4G and 5G,” said Testa. “It will provide coverage between Hartsville and Lafayette, and the Beech Grove and Halltown communities.
“We understand that the demand for connectivity, especially when you are on the go, is very important, and we think this new tower will definitely add much-needed capacity and coverage in that area for our customers. Verizon customers will soon be able to experience the benefits once it is up and running.”
