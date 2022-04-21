The Macon County Times sent questionnaires and solicited answers from political candidates ahead of the May 3 primary.
The Times will publish those received in today’s edition.
Shelley Thompson Gardner, candidate for public defender, 15th Judicial DistrictWhat qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
I have been at the Public Defender’s Office for the last 20 years. I started as an Assistant Public Defender in 2002, was appointed by the Governor in 2018 as the District Public Defender when my former boss retired and ran in the Republican Primary in 2020 and was elected. I have 20 years of experience and knowledge in this office.
What is your education and work background?
I graduated from Cumberland University in 1997 and the Nashville School of Law in 2001. I started at the Public Defender’s Office in 2002. I am currently the Vice President and President Elect of the Public Defender’s Conference for the State of Tennessee.
What do you want to see done differently?
The only thing different will be a new office. I am currently working on a new office building in Macon County. We will be located at 515 Hwy 52 By-Pass West near the Verizon store. We will hopefully be in the new office by July 1, 2022.
What do you see as the biggest needs if elected?
The biggest need would be more attorneys. I would like to see more attorneys added to the Public Defender’s Office. My office currently serves the 15th District, which has five counties: Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson. Each county continues to grow in population. I would like more attorneys to keep up with that growth.
John Drury, Macon County mayoral candidateWhat qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
Some qualifications I possess include: I have held a government job for 20 years for the City of Gallatin. I have years of experience in solid waste and recycling. I am also a member of organizations here in Macon County such as the Lions Club.
What do you want to see done differently?
A couple of things that I would like to see here in Macon County are more jobs and more activities for the children in our community. These are also two of the biggest needs I see in our county. Industrial jobs would benefit our community and adding recreational activities/events for our youth would be huge for our community. Your vote will be greatly appreciated, and if elected, I will do my best to serve our community.
What is your education and work background?
I was raised in Macon County. I graduated from Macon County High School in 1996. I have worked for the city of Gallatin for 20 years, but my love for our county has kept me here and led me to my decision to run for the position of county mayor.
Ethan Flippin, county commissioner, District 3What qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
I have lived in Macon County my entire life. I truly love this county and state. My grandpa was a road supervisor for four years and he instilled in me to be proud of where you come from. And to stand up for what you believe in. So I hope that I can be a voice for the people in District 3 and we can help continue making this a truly blessed place to live.
What is your education and work background?
I graduated from Macon County High School in 2009. I entered the workforce out of high school and learned that I enjoyed being part of project management. During this time, I attended Vol State Community College and graduated with a degree in Supply Chain Management. I went to work for Apace Packaging in Fountain Run Ky., in 2014, and I am currently the Supply Chain manager there.
What do you want to see done differently?
I would love to see more controlled spending and for the county to be more fiscally conservative with our budgets. I also would like to see more jobs come to our community and create great opportunities here in the county.
What do you see as the biggest needs if elected?
I believe one of the biggest needs is county spending. I understand we have to put money toward schools and infrastructure. But I would like to make sure that everything is value-added. We just need to make sure that if the money is to be spent that it is going in the right direction.
I have a young family and we typically have to go out of town to find fun entertainment venues or great places to visit. I would like to see things built here to create family-friendly places to hang out and have fun without costing a fortune.
Keith Newberry, county commissioner candidate, District 2What qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
I have lived in Macon County all of my life and I am proud to call it my home. I believe home is more than where someone lives and works. It’s about the people and we are obligated to always make our home the best it can be.
What is your education and work background?
I’ve served in the automotive field for 20 years working alongside many members of our community. I’m a God-fearing, hard-working member of our community like everyone else who lives here. Who better to represent you than someone who shares your thoughts and morals?
What do you want to see done differently?
I want to bring more transparency to the people from the County Commission. Our people need to know where their tax money is going and the reasoning behind the decisions of the elected officials.
What do you see as the biggest needs if elected?
One main issue I plan to explore is the need for access to city water in our district. While I cannot guarantee a solution, I can assure you it’ll be a subject of conversation. I’m asking for your vote to make Macon County greater for those that call it home. Thank you.
Rodger Dale Brown, County Commissioner, District 2What qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
I have been a lifetime resident of Macon County for 40 years. I have gained experience in the political ring, working as the Red Boiling Springs Utility Department Supervisor for the past six years, which covers a large portion of Districts 1, 2, and 3. All these years, I have observed what our community needs to be a more productive place to live, work and continue growing for our future generations, and if elected I will work hard to achieve these goals.
What is your education and work background?
I am a graduate of Macon County High and I have since then taken many state classes and training courses, including mine rescue training and traffic control. I am a licensed utility operator for both water and natural gas. I hold a trench excavator certification from UT and a state laboratory operator license from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Through my job in the RBS Utility Department, I work on the upkeep of our parks, public facilities and roads, which sometimes includes laboring with engineers, grant writers, and state officials, giving me firsthand knowledge of issues that need attention in our county.
What do you want to see done differently?
The one major thing that stands out that I would do differently, as far as my district is concerned, is to encourage more people to be involved in the community, working together to identify problems, and employing good communication skills so that we can discover the solution to those problems. I am looking forward to serving my county if I am elected.
Mike Marshall, Lafayette City Council candidateWhat qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
Marshall was born in Macon County and has lived here for six decades. He graduated from Macon County High School in 1979. Their children, Chad Marshall, Brandy Marshall Porter, Sonya Shrum Wilson, and Chastity Shrum all graduated from Macon County High School.
His love for our community and commitment to serving our community is clear.
What is your education and work background?
Mike served on the Macon County School Board for two terms in the early 2000s.
Currently, he serves on the Housing Authority Board, the Zoning Committee, the Airport Board, and as one of the Fixed Base Operators (FBO) at the Airport in Macon County.
Mike worked for 40 years for the Sumner County Board of Education, rising through the ranks to be the Director of the Maintenance Department, where he managed a $23 million budget and approximately 60 personnel. Mike will bring that knowledge and experience to the city council.
What do you want to see done differently?
When asked why he is running for the Lafayette City Council, Marshall responded, “We need to create more recreational opportunities for the children of our community, more sidewalks, and improved infrastructure. I will put my professional experience to work for our neighbors in Lafayette. I love this community. I am asking for your vote.”
Pamela Whitlow, Macon County sheriff candidateWhat qualifies you to serve in this capacity?
My career in law enforcement began in 2010 as a Correctional Officer for Macon County Sheriff’s Department. In 2012, I was hired as a road deputy. I began ride-a-long in September of that year. I am currently employed at Macon Community Hospital as an Armed Security Guard licensed by the State of Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
What is your education and work background?
In October I began a 10-week program at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy. Having completed the program, I received a certificate from the State of Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission in December 2012. I was then certified to qualify to serve as a Law Enforcement Officer in the State of Tennessee. After becoming a deputy I met all the requirements for 40 hour in-service training/range each year from 2013-2018. During this time frame I was awarded certificates of completion which included: Governor’s Highway Safety Office Training Course of DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing; Intoximeter EC-IR II Two Test Protocol Operation; Taser Training Academy; Patrol Rifle Qualification; Less Lethal Force; De-escalation Verbal Judo; Sovereign Citizens; Preparing and Responding to Riots; Officer-Involved Domestic Violence; Mission, Vision and Core Values; Missing Children, Response and Investigation; Mental Illness; Report Writing; Enforcement Emergency Vehicle Operation (EVOC); Child Sex Abuse; Blood Born Pathogens; Human Trafficking; Domestic Violence, Call Through Investigations; Stress Management; Executing Search Warrants; Miranda and the Interview; Community Policing in the 21st Century, Crime Mapping; Criminal Drug Interdiction; Fentanyl, Opioids, and Naloxone use; Intranasal and Intramuscular Naloxone use.
I was born and raised here in Macon County and been married to Randy Whitlow for 28 years. We have two children, Jeremy Whitlow and his wife Morgan, Heather Belcher and her husband, Jake. Three wonderful granddaughters whom I adore.
What do you want to see done differently?
Enough of the favoritism. Enough of bias. Enough of drug dealers and drugs in our jail. Enough of crimes going unpunished. With me as your Sheriff, all these problems will be addressed.
I have been asked why I want to be Sheriff. My response is I am a worker for this county. My administration will be equal and fair, not politics. My goal is to run a positive campaign. I practice ethics and integrity, by doing what’s right when no one is looking.
Citizens of Macon County, I am asking for your vote on May 3, 2022 and August 4, 2022.
— Macon Times staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.