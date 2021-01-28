A man and woman from Scottsville, Kentucky, were arrested following an alleged car chase that occurred on Jan. 16.
Marsha Liford, 37, and Michael Whitney, 31, face multiple charges following the incident.
According to the arrest report, at approximately 8 p.m. that day, Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Austin Cliburn was patrolling on Scottsville Road when he attempted to make a traffic stop on a black, Pontiac van, which had its registration having expired in 2019.
When Cliburn initiated his emergency equipment, the vehicle sped up and reached a speed of 78 miles per hour as it approached the state line.
Cliburn terminated pursuit as the vehicle crossed into Kentucky and had dispatch advise the Allen County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department to be on the lookout for the vehicle.
Approximately 10 minutes later, Cliburn was informed that the Allen County Sheriff’s Department was in pursuit of the same vehicle and that it was about to cross back into Tennessee. Then, Cliburn was notified that the Allen County deputies had a male and female detained in a field on Barefoot Road and were awaiting for Cliburn’s arrival.
Liford was the driver, and Whitney was the passenger. Liford drove into the back of a thick field before getting stuck and then attempted to evade the deputies on foot before she was immediately apprehended.
Whitney remained in the vehicle.
In the area where Liford entered the field, Cliburn located a case containing two methamphetamine pipes, syringes and a loaded syringe that contained a substance that field-tested positively as methamphetamine.
Inside the vehicle, the deputies found two methamphetamine pipes and two marijuana roaches.
Liford told the deputies that the marijuana was her’s, but neither individual would admit to being the owner of the remaining drugs and paraphernalia.
Whitney said that he told Liford to stop the vehicle multiple times, but she refused. Liford confirmed that to be true.
Whitney was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamines. His bond was set at $6,000.
Liford was charged with possession of a schedule VI substance, evading arrest, reckless driving, violation of registration law, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility violation, non-resident driving on a suspended license, and the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. Her bond was set at $15,500.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on April 28.
