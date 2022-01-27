A new coffee shop in Lafayette that hasn’t officially opened yet is still doing a good amount of business in its early stages.
Beans and Leafs, which is owned by Jody and Sherry Garrett of Red Boiling Springs and is located at 517 Highway 52 Bypass West in Lafayette, serves unique and specialty types of coffee and tea, and word is already getting around about the business.
“Everything so far has been Facebook and word of mouth. The last two days — extremely busy,” Sherry Garrett said in mid-January. “It started slow, which was good for us, kind of rolling into it. But the last few days have amazing. For a place that is not officially open, I think we’ve done really well.”
Sherry Garrett is from Oregon, and her husband Jody was born in Gallatin. Jody wanted to move back to Middle Tennessee to be closer to his 89-year-old mother. The couple found a residence in Red Boiling Springs six years ago. The Garretts got into the coffee shop business after nine years of hauling and transporting horses. That career was leaving them away from home far more than they liked, so they were looking for a career change.
“We were in the equine transport business,” Garrett said. “You want to be home and we weren’t home for almost six months at a time. If we were home 12 days out of six months, it was a big deal.”
As for how their career change became a coffee shop, it happened quite by happenstance. A stop at a coffee house in a small Nebraska town became the genesis of their new business model.
“On the road for nine years, I say we probably drank I can’t even think of how many coffees. I think one thing that drove us to this was we had stopped at a coffee house up in Sydney, Neb.,” Sherry Garrett recalled. “It was gorgeous. It was very inviting, very welcoming and very well set up. We pondered it for the rest of that trip, which was about three weeks.
“When we got back I contacted the owner, who has very kindly mentored us in this. We spent time up there doing some training and doing different things that we needed to do and the processes that we needed to go through. And we did, and here we are.”
The reason that the Garretts delayed their official opening is because their expresso machine has been on back order since early January, and they wanted to wait until it arrived before doing their official launch.
“We opened the doors on Dec. 31. Our expresso machine kept getting pushed back for shipping, so it’s supposed to ship to us on the 7th of January from Italy,” Sherry Garrett said. “Let’s cross our fingers and hope it arrives by the end of the month. Once that arrives, then we’ll do a formal opening. But we’re unofficially open. It’s like the extended soft opening.”
In addition to adding expressos when the machine arrives, they also have been been requested to get special types of tea to serve.
“We’ve been asked by a few customers to add boba tea. We do energy drinks here. We are planning to add the boba tea, but it probably won’t be till March,” Garrett said.
Beans and Leafs is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
