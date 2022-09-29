After a months long trek to hire a new director of schools, the Macon County Board of Education on Monday selected the remaining candidate, Shawn Carter, to fill the position.
The board had earlier this year intended to hire Rick Duffer, the principal at Westmoreland High School, but a lawsuit that asserted the board acted improperly during the hiring process led to a reboot of that process, and last week, Duffer, who along with Carter were still under consideration for the role, decided to remove himself from consideration.
The previous director of schools, Tony Boles, decided to step down from the position earlier this year, prompting the need for a replacement.
On Monday evening, the board, interim director Daniel Cook and attorney Jamie Winkler met at the board offices. With a unanimous decision, Carter was selected.
Cook and Carter will work together to start handing things over to Carter.
Winkler agreed that the board has completed everything necessary for Carter to take over as the director with a signed contract.
With little discussion, the contract was set for two years and eight months so that it falls in line with the school season. Carter’s official starting date, per his contract, with Cook returning to the high school as principal, is Nov. 1.
