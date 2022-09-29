After a months long trek to hire a new director of schools, the Macon County Board of Education on Monday selected the remaining candidate, Shawn Carter, to fill the position.

The board had earlier this year intended to hire Rick Duffer, the principal at Westmoreland High School, but a lawsuit that asserted the board acted improperly during the hiring process led to a reboot of that process, and last week, Duffer, who along with Carter were still under consideration for the role, decided to remove himself from consideration.

