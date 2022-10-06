Newly selected Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter says he will be working with interim director Daniel Cook on transitioning to his new job before taking over the role Nov. 1.

Carter, the current supervisor of instruction, was chosen Sept. 26 by the Macon County Board of Education to replace former director Tony Boles, who decided to pursue other interests. The other candidate for the position, Rick Duffer, principal of Westmoreland High School, withdrew his name from consideration late in the process over salary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.