Newly selected Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter says he will be working with interim director Daniel Cook on transitioning to his new job before taking over the role Nov. 1.
Carter, the current supervisor of instruction, was chosen Sept. 26 by the Macon County Board of Education to replace former director Tony Boles, who decided to pursue other interests. The other candidate for the position, Rick Duffer, principal of Westmoreland High School, withdrew his name from consideration late in the process over salary.
A new elementary school is on Carter’s agenda.
“Priority one is a new elementary school,” he said. “And secondly would be working toward a vocational-centered system. The vocational school will need to be complete in two years. That’s how long our agreement with TCAT Hartsville is valid for. The elementary school doesn’t have a two-year window to complete. We need it now, and the BOE has been saying that for almost two years. The students can’t wait any longer as the population in Macon County is growing significantly with more and more people not wanting what Nashville has to offer.”
Carter, a longtime employee of the Macon County School system, was unanimously approved by the board.
The board had earlier this year intended to hire Duffer, but a lawsuit that asserted the board acted improperly during the hiring process led to a reboot of that process, and last week, Duffer, who along with Carter were still under consideration for the role, decided to remove himself from consideration and was critical of the board on several fronts, most notably relating to compensation.
“Last week, the board decided to put a cap on the salary requirements at $115,000,” Duffer said after withdrawing from the process. “They should have known what I said I needed. I would not accept a position making less than I do as a principal.
“These changes and little things throughout this ‘new set of interviews’ did not set right with me.”
A lawsuit filed by Cynthia A. Gammons, who had applied for the job of director of schools, led to the second round of a search for Boles’ replacement. The suit asserted the board violated the law in the process of selecting Duffer.
Carter’s contract is for two years and eight months.
