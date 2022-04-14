Cason Dale Russell, son of Dustin and Jessica Russell of Lafayette, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder shortly before he turned 3 years old.
With the help of many, who reached out to support Cason’s Cause, he has received multiple forms of therapies and treatments to help improve social behaviors and communication delays associated with ASD. As a result of the support through Cason’s Cause, the benefit has now turned its focus to other people in the community affected with autism.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support that our community continues to demonstrate for Cason’s Cause,” Jessica Russell stated, after calculating that the Saturday, April 2 event held at the Macon County Junior High School raised over $15,000.
“This year, 86 participants completed the 5K race/walk,” Russell said, which topped last year’s donation of $8,270.
