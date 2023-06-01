Macon County High School and Red Boiling Springs High School were recently presented with this year’s Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award by the Secretary of State.
The two schools successfully registered a minimum of 85% of their eligible student body populations who are 18 years old or older to vote by the required March 31 deadline.
“From what I see, it gives the high-school students an opportunity to become a part of the community,” said Macon County Administrator of Elections Barry Doss.
Tasked with the responsibility of visiting all the high schools in Macon County, particularly the government classes, to discuss the voting registration process and other related topics, Doss’ efforts led to the county becoming merely one of two counties to win two awards.
High schools that registered at least 85% of students ages 18 and older received the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, while institutions that registered 100% of the eligible students earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award.
Doss estimated that Macon County High School and Red Boiling Springs High School registered 86 or 87% of their qualified students.
Seven other high schools in the state, comprising eight counties total, earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award. Thirteen Tennessee high schools in 13 counties were deemed recipients of the coveted Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level title.
“My goal is always to try to get to 100%,” Doss stated. “My goal for next year is to get Macon Christian Academy on that list as well.”
Various strategies are utilized to maintain an active number of registered student voters.
For one, students at the high schools fill out applications during Doss’ presentations, which are kept on file at the Macon County Election Commission office. Once they turn 18, their names are entered into a system meant to keep track of eligible student voters, who can then be encouraged to register.
“We’re continually putting in students as we go,” Doss confirms.
Doss believes the decision to register to vote is a maturity issue for high-school students. “Especially with elections being under the microscope like they are right now, it seems like people are hearing more about elections,” explained Doss. “There is some enthusiasm because they are seeing a process now that they’re able to participate in.”
The Anne Dallas Dudley Award launched in 2021. It’s included in the Secretary of State’s civics engagement initiative to increase voter registration in Tennessee and prepare students to be actively-engaged citizens. It’s named after the influential Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who played a major role in ratifying the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
All Tennessee public, charter and private schools, along with home-school associations, were able to participate in the second annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award program.
Two student ambassadors were appointed at each Macon County high school to help with the efforts.
“I do a brief quiz at the end of my study period when I go to the government classes, and if someone excels at answering the questions, I might recommend who those ambassadors may be, or I leave it up to the government teachers or the staff there,” said Doss.
Matthew Evans and Delaney Turner were the student ambassadors for Macon County High School, and Carys Cherry and Graycee West represented Red Boiling Springs High School.
When Doss kicks off his presentations, he prefers to first congratulate students who are already registered to vote, because the ability to vote, to Doss, is very important for the growth of the students.
“I try to give them a path,” Doss said. “I talk about percentages, and sometimes, one vote makes a difference ... maybe not always, but especially in local elections. (Let’s) say we’ve got 30 in the class registered to vote, and the turnout is only 20% of registered voters ... they chose who your leaders are, what your safety is, your education, how you pay your taxes and different things. They made that choice, and you decided not to.”
The “best” election Doss remembers Macon County experiencing had a whopping 68% voter turnout.
“Looking at things at a city and county level, they’re much more important to you as a person,” Doss said when comparing the impact of local elections to presidential ones. “They’re the ones that take care of the street in front of your house.”
It’s key to sign up eligible high-school students to vote early on in life as, according to Doss, ingraining the habit of registering to vote at a young age will set the students up for success in the future.
“The sooner you do something, the more likely you are to do it,” said Doss. “Registration has to be done 30 days before the election. If you’re out of school, and you don’t have an opportunity, it’s natural to tend to put things off. Before you know it, the election’s already come and gone. By doing it upfront, it’s already done.”
Doss recognized that the continued support of the two Macon County high schools’ teachers, student ambassadors and staff led to their achievements, and he is pleased to congratulate every student who registered to vote.
For anyone interested in the voter registration process, Doss encourages all to reach out to him at the Macon County Commission by calling 615-666-2199.
Doss pointed out one of the significant factors of the Macon County high schools being given the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award.
“I think, too, the students are getting recognition for their accomplishments, and it helps the whole community feel better about what’s going on here,” Doss said.
