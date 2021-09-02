The spillage of growth from Metro Nashville has made its way to Macon County.
Macon County, in the latest 2020 census numbers released on Aug. 12, had a 13.34-% increase in population from the census numbers that were released in 2010.
Macon County, according to the most recent numbers, has a population of 25,216 people, up from 22,248 a decade ago.
The 13.34-% increase puts Macon County as the 10th-fastest growing county in Tennessee, which now has a statewide population of 6.9 million people.
Not surprisingly, that growth is attached to the population explosion in the areas in and around Nashville. As the city sprawls out further into bedroom communities, the expansion and population increase eventually filters its way out into more rural areas in the vicinity of Nashville. The residual effect of that appears to be fueling the increase Macon County.
Neighboring Sumner County (22.2-% increase) and Trousdale County (47.6-% increase) are further evidence of the sprawl that is making its way out of Nashville.
Macon County Mayor Steve Jones indicated that the predominant area for growth in the county over the past several years has been on the west side of the county to the middle. The increased growth in Sumner, which is west of Macon County and Trousdale, nestled to the southwest, would seem to bear this out, as the growth continues eastward and north from Nashville.
“The growth in Macon County seems to be from the middle to the west, as well as Sumner County and Wilson County are also growing out of the Nashville area,” Jones said. “They call it the donut around Davidson County. All of those areas, people are filtering out into them. We’re getting a lot of citizens moving into the county from California and from other states.”
The side effect of that has been people moving to Tennessee from other parts of the country due to the high cost of housing and the cost of living in the Northeast and on the West Coast compared to Middle Tennessee. However, as those people migrate to Tennessee, it is driving up the price of houses in the area, because they bring money to spend on housing with them when they relocated from a higher-cost area. Housing prices in Macon County have risen sharply in recent years, along with those in other nearby counties.
“I think the costs of the homes now are really increasing in Macon County,” Jones said. “People that are selling, it appears that they are making some huge profits on their homes, but it’s costing them to go back into another one. If you sell your home today that you built for $250,000, you may sell it for $400,000, but it may cost you $500,000 to build another one today.”
Jones said that he and county officials have known for a while that the spillover out of suburban counties that border Nashville was making its way into Macon County.
“Macon County has been gradually growing,” Jones said. “We’ve known for a while that Macon County is growing. You have to wait for your official certified census to come out, but they’ve given us a redistricting report, which will be the census numbers.”
With growth comes the need to accommodate and plan for expansion. That is something Jones said is already causing several areas of infrastructure and services to have to be addressed.
“Macon County has grown 13.34%, which is the highest in the Upper Cumberland region, so it’s reflecting on everything that’s going on in the county, the housing growth that’s going on, the codes department and what they’re doing,” Jones said. “It’s reflecting on our schools being so crowded, our jail ... we’ve been cited for being overcrowded and understaffed at that facility. We’re having to address that. We’re having to add on to the jail and build another elementary school.”
Water is the biggest obstacle in many instances in the county, but there are other services that must be addressed. As the population grows, there is a need for more police officers, firefighters and first responders in the county. That is something that is part of a statewide and even nationwide issue, according to Jones.
“Every one of the emergency services — police, ambulance — they all struggle to keep employees, because the employees leave and find better pay and better benefits in another location,” Jons said. “So they swap around. That’s not just our county. That’s a statewide, nationwide thing with service personnel.”
