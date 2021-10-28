The Macon County Chamber of Commerce’s nominating committee put forth four names for consideration on Oct. 18 for the three upcoming vacancies on the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
The four nominees are Titus Carter of Citizens Bank, Brian Nichols of Macon Iron Fitness, Fellisha Adams of North Central Telephone Cooperative and James Harrison of the Macon Lions Club.
Chamber members are asked to vote for three of the four nominees and submit ballots by Nov. 1.
Additional nominees were open for inclusion with at least 10 members signing a petition, as long as those nominations were submitted no later than Oct. 24. If additional candidates are added to the ballot, new ballots were to be mailed by Oct. 25 to all Chamber members.
Only single ballots from one business or organization or one individual member will be counted.
Ballots may be submitted by mail, email or fax to: the Macon County Chamber of Commerce, 685 Highway 52 Bypass West, Lafayette, TN 37083 or via email at mchamber@nctc.com. To send a faxed ballot, dial (615) 666-6969.
For more information, contact the Macon County Chamber of Commerce at (615) 666-5885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.