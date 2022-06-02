A stop sign installed at an entrance to the square is one of several upcoming changes scheduled to begin today.
The stop sign at Highway 10 coming into the square has drawn some criticism, according to Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore, but he said the traffic flow changes — more stop signs are coming — are needed to allow people safer avenues to cross the street and for those who park on the square more time to back out.
“The public square is a state road, a lot of people don’t realize that,” Wilmore said. “I’ve had numerous complaints and inquiries about people trying to get across the street. I contacted the state about it last week, week before last, and they said they’d take a look at it.”
The state advised the city that the Highway 10 entrance to the square “was actually supposed to be a stop sign anyway. And I said, ‘go for it.’ When they did that, they informed me coming up College Street in front of Tri County, that should be a stop sign instead of a yield. And then coming up Old 52 where the hotel is on the corner, that’s a state road and they said there should be a stop sign there. And I know people don’t like change, everybody says it’s been like this for years, but what they don’t realize is when I was a kid, there was a stoplight there and there was a stoplight down there next to Kathy’s Florist.”
Wilmore added that there have historically been complaints about people speeding around the square, and parking has been problematic.
“And then again, some of the businesses ... if you pull in one of them, it’s virtually impossible to back out,” he said. “Maybe this will give the opportunity for the customers to back out on both ends. We’ve outgrown our public square. When the courthouse gets all its offices moved out, that will free up a lot of parking for the businesses around the square. There’s 25 people who work at the courthouse, that’s 25 spaces right there, not including people that come to the courthouse. There’s days when you can’t find a parking spot.”
Offices in the Courthouse will be relocated to a planned Administration Building.
In addition to traffic flow changes, the state intends to pave the square on Highway 10 north to Ellington Drive. Wilmore said the plan was to begin today.
“They’re supposed to start the first Thursday in June,” he said. “Most of the stores are closed on Thursday’s anyway. They’re going to pave all the parking spots, grind it up, then pave it the next Thursday. They’re going to put rumble strips before you get up to the square, and we’re going to change those signs out because it’s a mess. There’s no left turn and everybody turns left. Same thing over by the old hotel. So maybe they can do something with the signage. It’s going to take some getting used to. There’s always been complaints about people speeding around the square.”
