A charge against Tabitha Key Lamantia of Westmoreland — sexual battery by an authority figure — was dismissed April 14 by General Sessions Court Judge Ken Witcher, noting the petitioner has failed to carry the burden of proof.
Lamantia had been charged after her daughter participated in a video interview at the Child Advocacy Center in Lebanon.
Lafayette Police DepartmentDanielle M. Thomas, 43, of 102/204 Lafayette Landing, Lafayette, was charged on April 4 with aggravated assault. Bond $30,000. Court April 27.
Christopher Shane Gregory, 39, 10766 Old Hwy 52, Westmoreland, was charged April 8 with leaving the scene of an accident, driving under the influence, driver to exercise due care, and violation of probation. Bond $5,500. Court May 25.
Macon County Sheriff’s DepartmentDaniel Gilbert Wade of 101 Buck Lane, Lafayette, TN, DOB 9/13/85, was charged on 4/11/22 with Violation of Probation by Officer Josh Meador. Bond is not set. Court 4/13/22.
Christopher Lee Deboy, 36, of 7403 Old Hartsville Road, Adolphus, KY, was charged with failure to appear on April 10.
William Eugene Haney, 61, of 1773 West Fork Creek, Westmoreland, was charged with two counts of violation of probation on April 9.
Kaylie Litchfield Campen, 24, of 108 Nicole Drive, Lafayette, was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and driving under the influence on April 9. Bond $13,000. Court Jualy 6.
Shannon Doyle Hix, 50, of 380 Salt Lick Creek Road, Red Boiling Springs was charged with domestic violenc and violation of order by protection on April 8. Bond $2,000. Court April 27.
Cody Summers, 29, of 96 Pleasant Valley Road, Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear, domestic violence and resisting arrest on April 10. Bond $2,500. Court April 27.
Levi Radford Polson, 28, of 8361 Holland Road, Scottsville, KY, was charged with criminal trespassing and public intoxication on April 8. Bond $2,500. Court April 27.
Michael R. Jackson, 19, of 8280 Epperson Springs Road, Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear on April 8. Bond is not set.
Aime Leigh Morris, 36, of 504 Meador Drive, Lafayette, was charged with assault on April 8. Bond $7,500.
Crystal Gaile Wilson, 38, of 910 Templow Road, Bethpage, was charged with violation of probation on April 8. Bond is not set.
Jose Cordero, 26, of 1013 Old Hwy 31, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation on April 8.
Nathyrra Rouge, 25, of 2200 Antioch Road, Lafayette, was charged with domestic violence on April 8. Bond $2,000. Court June 15.
Wilbert Sinai Ortiz, 40, of 1400 Ford Branch Road, Lafayette, was charged with assault on April 11. Bond is $1,500.
Brian Delavega, 26, of 721 Ave North, Madison, was charged with possession of a weapon under the influence. Bond $5,500. Court July 13.
Amanda Renea Duke, 37, of 131 Annie Hollow Road, Martinsville, IN, was charged with resisting arrest and public intoxication on April 7. Bond $3,500. Court
July 13.
