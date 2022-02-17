A Macon County man who was arrested back on Sept. 9 for attempting to steal cars from the Gulf Station parking lot was indicted on a child abuse charge stemming from that incident.
Anthony Joshua Dyer, 37, of 84 Kristan Drive, Lafayette, had a sealed indictment returned against him on Feb. 9 and is scheduled in Macon County Criminal Court on Feb. 18 after the Department of Children’s Services was notified in the wake of the September incident that Dyer had meth in his possession and had admitted to using drugs in the house while his kids were present.
In the initial arrest in September, Dyer had a safe in his possession, and there was meth in the safe.
DCA interviewed the children, one of whom gave a descriptive statement of the parents using meth ni the house and people coming in and out of the residence to use drugs.
A drug test performed on one of the children showed meth in the child’s system, causing Dyer to be charged with child abuse.
In the matter at the Gulf Station, Dyer put some items he had with him in a van and attempted to take the van until the owner of the gas station caught him. He also had attempted to hot wire another car at the parking lot that belonged to an employee of the store, and damaged the vehicle’s ignition system.
Initially, Dyer was charged with burglary, possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drugs near a school, possession of drug parapheralia, public intoxication and vandalism. The case against him has been continued until March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.