The theme and the grand marshal for this year’s Lafayette Christmas parade are all set and they are a good match.
This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas” and the grand marshall for the Dec. 4 parade is Middle Tennessee native and children’s storybook author Amy Parker.
Parker has written more than 70 children’s books, with many of them having a Christian-based theme.
Parker was contacted by the Macon County Chamber of Commerce through her website about appearing and serving as grand marshall and figured that the match was a perfect one.
“They said the theme was going to be ‘A Storybook Christmas,’ and I thought was absolutely perfect, because I’ve spent my whole life writing stories for kids, and just this year I have a Christmas storybook that just came out. So it’s just perfect,” Parker said.
Parker is from Watertown and said she visited Lafayette back in her high school days when Watertown and Macon County would play football against each other. She said he is looking forward to coming back to Lafayette in a vastly different role.
“I grew up in Watertown. I believe we played Macon County in football a long, long time ago. It’s been a long time, but I’m excited to get back,” Parker said.
Parker first got into publishing about 20 years ago working for Tommy Nelson, the children’s division of Nashville publishing firm Thomas Nelson. She was an editor there, but about six to nine months into her career as an children’s book editor, the company had cutbacks and she was laid off. There was a silver lining, though, as it gave her an opportunity to get into doing freelance work and that is where she began her writing career in earnest.
Parker’s first children’s book was called “A Night Night Prayer,” published in 2008. That one was inspired by one of her children.
“The first ‘Night, Night’ book was inspired by my little fiery redhead who would not go to sleep. And I woke up in the middle of the night with that verse ringing in my ears, and I wrote it down, she said. “That was the first inspiration for the ‘Night, Night’ books. Other parents seemed to be able to relate to not being able to get their preschoolers to sleep.
“We just expanded that brand with everything we could think of that interested kids. ‘Night, Night Train,’ ‘Night, Night Zoo,’ ‘Night, Night Farm’ just to help kids to get to sleep and to establish that bedtime pattern. That series just sort of grew from that initial inspiration.”
It turned out that the “Night Night” series was something parents of young children could easily relate to.
“ ‘A Night, Night Prayer’ was the first one, and I think we all expected it to be the only one, but it really resonated with parents, so we tried to offer a variety of those ‘Night, Night’ books that help to establish and wind down the bedtime routine,” she said.
Since that time, Parker has not only written her fair share of children’s books, she has been able to work jointly with some famous people, such as Christian comedian Andy Andrews, wildlife enthusiast Jack Hanna and Veggie Tales co-creator Mike Nawrocki, who also voiced Larry the Cucumber.
In terms of coming up with ideas for new books, Parker said inspiration and ideas can come from nearly any situation. Much of it is inspired by her Bible reading, but other ideas come from everyday life.
“I read my Bible every day, and sometimes. Inspiration comes from a variety of places. I’ll just say, ‘This would be a good idea for a children’s book.’ Just the things that have happened in my life combined with the scripture would make for a good children’s book,” Parker said. “It comes from all places. Sometimes it’s more strategic, as in what is the next step for this brand. And that’s where got the ‘Night, Night Bible Stories’ and the ‘Night, Night Devotions,’ which I absolutely love. It was like we’ve done a lot with this brand, it’s time for a Bible storybook. So inspiration comes from all kinds of places.”
