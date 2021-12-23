Several third graders at Central Elementary got to explore Christmas around the world.
Four classrooms including Mrs. Tracy Gregory, Mrs. Susan Jones, Mrs. Lyndsey Linville, and Mrs. Ashley Shouse learned Christmas traditions and other interesting information about France, England, Brazil, and Mexico.
Activities included traveling room to room with a passport, preparations for Santa Claus, traditional foods, coloring the country’s flag, and hearing fun facts.
The students also listened to songs, located certain countries on a map, created art projects of significant Christmas items, and practiced pronouncing “Merry Christmas” and “Santa Claus” in the country’s native language. The students were super excited for each country they visited. It was a great adventure for the students without leaving the school.
