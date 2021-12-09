The Lafayette Merchants on the Square are offering a chance for a lucky winner to take home $1,000 in cash.
A drawing winner will be the recipient of the cash prize at the Christmas on the Square event, taking place in Lafayette on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Gibson’s Café is spearheading the event alongside and a number of other merchants located on the square that are taking part in the celebration. Those businesses include Macon Bank & Trust, the Macon Chronicle, Cathy’s Flowers & Gifts, Johnson’s Jewelers, Macon Department Store, McClard’s Gifts, Citizens Bank, Gallery 102 B&R Bargain Store, Linda’s Cakes & Catering, Health Nut, 615, Inspirations, She Brews and Attorney Russell Brown.
The tree lighting and a Christmas concert from the Macon County High School Band will take place beginning at 6 p.m.
Randy East and Cherry Cole will serve as emcees of the Celebration on the Square.
The Lafayette Police Department is sponsoring free train rides for kids, while the Lafayette Fire Department and Macon Power Sports are providing free ATV rides for children.
There will be holiday art projects on display by the Macon County Arts Council and there will be storytelling at the Macon Department Store.
Photos with Santa area available as well as free pictures with other Christmas characters.
There will also be a musical performance from the Trebel Makers with Amy Walworth.
She Brews will have live music inside the coffee shop, featuring Brock Driver and Tanner Lowhorn as part of the celebration event.
