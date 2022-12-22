It was a busy weekend on the square in Lafayette, with Christmas carols, shopping, train rides, hot chocolate, a visit by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The Lafayette Christmas on the Square has been an event for 22 years. Linda Garber has brought her grandkids for the last four years.
“We go and pick the kids up, make a long weekend of it. And, we all go back to my daughter’s home to see what Santa has for the kids this year. It gives my daughter and her husband a break, let them wrap presents, and get the grocery list taken care of,” Garber said. “I would be lying if I didn’t say I am happy to have time with my grandkids.”
615 Boutique owner Allie Dixson believes these holiday events are fantastic for all the business’ on the square.
“The $5 and $10 sale Friday night was a huge success for all of us who work here. Actually, the whole weekend was good. A good portion of our income is from events like these,” Dixson said. “And, it doesn’t have to be just the cold months. I would love a spring event for the square.
Among the crowd around the train, there was one young lady not waiting for that. But, Caylee Davis said “I’m not able to ride with my older brother on his ATV yet. I just want to ride, and this leaves just mom and I being here without him, it is my chance.”
Helen Grant came to the event by herself this year.
“Coming with my grandkids is great, but I just wanted a night to myself,” she said. “Shopping, buying specific gifts that you can only get locally, it just makes this community have reasons to shine. The city and the county should have more events like this. With hard times like inflation, covid, and all that nonsense on my television, this gives us a reason to be thankful for this small town. It is important to not take these events for granted.”
Macon Department Store had a crowd for a considerable portion of the evening.
“Keeping warm or shopping, it was good to see so many people,” said the store’s Heather Day. “I thought it was less of a crowd than last year. Maybe because of the weather, the crowd was lower. But, we still had a good night.”
