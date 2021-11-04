Christmas parade rules and regulations
Lafayette Christmas Parade
“A Storybook Christmas”
Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.
2021 Parade Guidelines
1. All entries must be in line by 11 a.m.
2. FINAL judging will take place before the parade starting at 11 a.m. and ribbons will be awarded before the line-up moves to TSC at 12:30 p.m.
3. All entries, including 4-wheelers & horses, must be clean and decorated.
4. There can be no live Santa as part of the entry! There is only ONE Santa, and he will be on the Lafayette Fire Department truck.
5. No refilling of generators during the parade. All floats using a generator must
have a fire extinguisher on board.
6. All floats throwing out candy MUST have at least two walking guards on each side of the float. All floats with children must also have an adult on board for safety and supervision.
7. 4 Wheelers: If you are under 18 years of age, you must be accompanied by an adult.
8. Parade Line Up Area: Entries will assemble in the following areas:
Ben Bray’s parking lot: ALL ATVs/UTV’s
Winding Stairs Entrance, ALL Horse and Buggy/Riders Buggies. Please keep the horses in the grassy areas.
Community Connection Church: ALL Antique Autos, ALL Antique Tractors, ALL Individual Cars/Trucks, and ALL Pageant Queens.
Hwy 52 By-Pass at Sunshine Market: ALL Dignitaries, ALL Large Business, ALL Small Business, ALL Non-Profit/Clubs/Churches.
Signs will be posted and volunteers will be present to help you get in the correct location.
If you need more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 615-666-5885.
