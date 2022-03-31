As the refugee crisis from Ukraine continues, with millions fleeing the brutal attacks by Russia, Americans, including the Lafayette community, are pitching in to help ease the burden of those who have fled.
A fundraiser by Lafayette Church of Christ on Saturday will take its proceeds and use them through a program called Ukraine Family Buckets, an outreach of Healing Hands International, to provide goods to refugees.
"The main target (for assistance) has been refugees who are already here in the United States," said Cameron Miller, pulpit pastor for Lafayette Church of Christ. "We're really excited to be able to help them, even if it's in a small way."
The church and members of the community, including some businesses, have donated items for the yard sale, which will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Clothes, toys, tools, houseware, furniture and many other items will be for sale.
The yard sale organizer Kelli Smith said the church will continue to take donations until the event begins.
"We're hoping for a really good turnout, and we've had a lot of stuff donated already," she said.
Funds will be used to buy personal items, such as towels, silverware, dishwashing liquid, personal hygiene items and other things that will be put in buckets and donated to Helping Hands International, which will forward the buckets to Ukranian refugees.
Ukrainians have inspired America, Miller said, and people he has spoken with in the community have expressed a desire to support the refugees.
"I think that everyone that I have spoken to, they’ve been able to relate with the way that the people from Ukraine in no shape or form have laid down," he said. "It’s inspiring and it’s touched a lot of hearts.
"Below the surface, peeling back the layers of the onion, I think we see a lot of the American spirit in what they’re doing. I think we’d like to have the same courage, heaven forbid, that they’ve shown should anything like that ever happen here. Hopefully, whatever we're able to do will leave a mark on those refugees."
