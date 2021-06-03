Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc., a $1.4 billion asset Lafayette-based parent company for Citizens Bank of Lafayette, recently announced that the company will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market, effective June 1.
Investment on OTCQX will under the symbol, “CBTN.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com brokers.
“Citizens Bancorp Investment is proud to join the OTCQX Market,” said Pete Williston, chairman and CEO of Citizens Bancorp. “Trading on this premium market will increase liquidity for our shareholders, visibility for our company and opportunity for investors to participate in the growth of our company. The increased market transparency and improved liquidity of the OTCQX Best Market aligns with the goal of our Board and Management team to increase franchise value for our shareholders.”
The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company.
To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
Raymond James & Associates Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.
— Submitted
Citizens Bancorp Investment, Inc., is the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of Lafayette, and American Bank & Trust of the Cumberlands, both Tennessee-based community banks. The company’s 22 banking locations deliver personalized service to individuals, businesses, non-profits and municipalities in 12 counties in the Middle Tennessee region. As of March 31, 2021, Citizens Bancorp reported $1.4 billion in total assets. Additional information can be found at www.citizens-bank.org.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.