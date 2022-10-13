Citizens Bank has named Rick Clark as its market president for Macon County.

Clark will be responsible for lending and customer relations for the bank’s branches in Macon County and the Westmoreland branch. He will also be representing Citizens Bank in the community as market president.

— Submitted

