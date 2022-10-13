Citizens Bank has named Rick Clark as its market president for Macon County.
Clark will be responsible for lending and customer relations for the bank’s branches in Macon County and the Westmoreland branch. He will also be representing Citizens Bank in the community as market president.
A longtime resident of Macon County, Clark has spent his entire banking career with Citizens Bank. He has previously served the bank as loan officer and branch manager of the bank’s branches in Red Boiling Springs, on Scottsville Road, and, most recently, at the main office. Rick is married to Cindy Clark, who also works for Citizens Bank, and they have two children, Peyton and Paige.
“It has always been an honor to work here, and I cannot thank my superiors and co-workers enough for all their support over the last 42 years,” Clark said. “It’s also been a privilege to assist and partner with so many great members of our community who are our customers and friends. I look forward to continuing and growing these relationships, while forming new ones in my role as market president.”
“We are thrilled to recognize Rick’s tremendous service to our bank, our customers and our community with this promotion to market president,” said Pete Williston, CEO of Citizens Bank. “He has been a tremendous asset to the bank and to our Macon County communities. He will continue to serve his current customers and will help us grow the bank in Lafayette.”
Citizens Bank was founded in Lafayette in 1909 and has 22 locations in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee. The bank has grown to $1.48 billion in assets and is now the 15th largest bank headquartered in Tennessee.
