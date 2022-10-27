Citizens Bancorp Investment Inc., the parent company of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, reported earnings of $5 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.84 vs. $0.52 for the third quarter 2021
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Citizens Bancorp Investment Inc., the parent company of Citizens Bank of Lafayette, reported earnings of $5 million for the third quarter of 2022.
Fully diluted earnings per share were $0.84 vs. $0.52 for the third quarter 2021
“We are extremely pleased to report excellent earnings for the third quarter,” said Pete Williston, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens. “Our officers and employees have done an excellent job growing loans by 18.2% through the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021.”
Earnings for the third quarter of 2022 increased 14%, compared to second quarter earnings of $4.4 million and increased 61.9% compared to third quarter 2021 earnings of $3.1 million.
Total assets grew $17.8 million to $1.45 billion on Sept. 30, compared to Sept. 30, 2021, a 1.2% increase.
Total deposits were $1.30 billion on Sept. 30, a 4% increase vs. 2021. Total loans were $938 million on Sept. 30, an 18.2% increase vs. 2021.
Bank management pursued an aggressive loan growth strategy in early 2022 to take advantage of a strong economy and market fears of rising interest rates. Citizens Bancorp’s capital remained strong at $106 million on Sept. 30, which represents 7.3% of total assets.
Capital declined approximately 21% from September 2021 levels due to unrealized losses in investment portfolio values, net of retained earnings. Management expects to hold the securities,and thus does not expect to realize those losses.
“We have produced excellent loan growth in the first nine months of this year,” said Tommy Anderton, president of Citizens. “Our officers and staff have worked extremely hard to take advantage of opportunities in our markets, and that loan growth should produce good earnings for several years.
“However, the Federal Reserve Board’s aggressive increases in interest rates will put pressure on our deposit and borrowing costs. As the economy begins to soften, your bank is in a good position to weather a downturn with excellent earnings, strong credit quality, and dedicated employees.”
— Citizens Bank
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.