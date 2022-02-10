A proposed rezoning of a tract of land on Sneed Boulevard failed to pass first reading in the Feb. 1 meeting of the Lafayette City Council.
Land owner Tim Driver had requested that the council rezone the tract at 467 Sneed Blvd., from R-1 (low residential area) to R-2 (high residential area).
The measure needed four votes pass the rezoning request, but two members of the council were absent and unable to cast votes. The remaining four members of the council were deadlocked with two voting for the rezoning and two voting against the change.
According to Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore, Driver has restored the house that is currently on the property at 467 Sneed Blvd., and has it rented out.
“He renovated the house that is currently on the property,” Wilmore said. “I think he was originally going to tear that house down and put another one there, but once he got into it, he discovered that the house was built better (structurally) and a lot of houses now are, so he decided to renovate it. He has it completed and has it rented to someone.”
The plan to change the zone regulations apparently is due to the fact that Driver has plans to put more rental buildings on the property, behind the current house — either in the form of a duplex or apartments.
According to Wilmore, the measure now has to go back before the city council for another first readings with the full council present for another vote. If the measure passes this first reading, then it would have to pass a second reading for the zoning to be changed to allow Driver to move forward with his expansion plans on the property.
In other business at the Feb. 1 city council meeting, the council unanimously passed the proposal to partner with Macon County to purchase 130 acres of property from Glen Harold and Patsy Donoho that is adjacent to the current industrial park.
The city’s half of the purchase price is $800,000, and the land will be used to expand the industrial park, with a new county industrial board being formed as a result.
