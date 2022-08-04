The city of Lafayette and Macon County on July 25 closed on the purchase of 130 acres known as the Donoho property. The property will be marketed as an industrial site.
The addition more than doubles the existing footprint of the Lafayette/Macon County Industrial Park, expanding opportunities for business and industry recruitment to Macon County.
“This is a major step in the right direction for industrial growth in Macon County,” said County Mayor Steve Jones. “This joint investment between the city of Lafayette and the county will allow us to work toward recruiting businesses who provide high-paying jobs for our citizens.”
The county, with assistance from the Upper Cumberland Development District and Tennessee Central, secured a $1 million Site Development Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to help with the site purchase. In addition, the city and county contributed $800,000 each toward the $2.6 million purchase.
