Macon County and the City of Lafayette plan to form a partnership after the Macon County Commission voted on Jan. 18 to purchase the land to expand the industrial park.
The county was in the fifth year of a five-year option to purchase 130 acres of land owned by Glen Harold and Polly Donoho, and voted to proceed to make that purchase.
The county received a $1 million site development grant from the state, and will use another $800,000 to purchase the land. The City of Lafayette has agreed in principle to contribute a matching $800,000 to the project as well to complete the purchase of $2.6 million. The city’s portion of the purchase will be voted upon at the Feb. 3 meeting of the Lafayette City Council.
“The State of Tennessee has given us a million dollar grant for what they call a site development grant. The county was voting to purchase it, and the City of Lafayette has asked to be a partner in it. So they’re going to be putting $800,000 in and the county is going to be putting $800,000 in, which will make it a joint venture. It is the Lafayette/Macon County Industrial Park,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said.
Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore wanted citizens to know that the money the city plans to put toward the project will not be a taxpayer burden in any way.
“The council has to vote to approve this money on Feb. 3,” Wilmore said. “I want to let everyone know that the money proposed from the city for this will not burden the taxpayers. It will not come from taxpayer money.”
The city’s money comes from the city’s industrial park account.
“Templasco rents the only building we have left in the industrial park,” Wilmore said. “That is where that money is coming from. That, and we had 24 acres out there that was no good to us, because it had a 69 KVA line running across it and nothing can be built within a 100 feet of it.
“We sold it and that money went into our industrial park account. The only thing that money can ever be used for is the industrial park, because when it was set up years ago, it came from a federal grant. We had the money in the industrial park account to go in half on it. It’s not cost the city taxpayers a dime,” Wilmore said.
The ultimate plan is to set up a Macon County Industrial Board. Currently, the City of Lafayette has an industrial board, but Macon County and the City of Red Boiling Springs do not have industrial boards. The new setup would incorporate both Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs into the new Macon County Industrial Board. Jones is hopeful that the timetable to get the new industrial board up and running won’t take very long.
“Macon County Commissioners voted to set up a Macon County Industrial Board, so that both cities could be a part of it, so we’re in the process of working on that,” Jones said. “We hope it will only take a few weeks. It’ll have to go back to the commission and both city councils to be approved. So you’re talking about a couple of months, probably.”
By creating this new board, it could help attract more industry to the entire county, as it would show the two cities pulling in the same direction with the county. Also, any industry that might come to any unincorporated areas would also be under the county IDB’s jurisdiction.
“In talking with Mayor Wilmore, he feels like it would be good for both cities and the county to be partners. It’s a win-win for everyone to do that,” Jones said. “We are definitely rowing in same direction.”
The county applied for an additional grant last year but was rejected because the county did not yet own the Donoho property. Now that can can be reapplied for, and according to Wilmore, this new agreement should better the chances.
“Because it is now with county and the city, we should have a lot better chance of getting more grants because we are working together,” Wilmore said.
